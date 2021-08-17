EU ministers to weigh Afghan security, migrant challenges

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks to weigh the security implications of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The EU is concerned that fear of hardline Islamist rule will provoke an exodus of people from the conflict-ravaged country. Afghans are among the biggest group of people seeking sanctuary in Europe, after Syrians. About 570,000 Afghans are estimated to have applied for asylum in Europe since 2015. Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said France, Germany and others would work on a “robust response” to any new migrant influx. Austria wants deportation centers set up near Afghanistan and intends to float the plan at a meeting of EU interior ministers on Wednesday.