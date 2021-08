Global markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are declining amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China’s economic outlook after July activity was weaker than expected. Markets in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo retreated. Wall Street futures were lower a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index rose to a new high despite rising American coronavirus infections. Investors were watching rapid developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country with unexpected speed and thousands of people tried to flee. Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the U.S. central bank’s outlook on the biggest global economy.