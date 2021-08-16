Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump has died. Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64. In June, Mitchell told radio station WJR that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer. Mitchell, of Lapeer County’s Dryden Township, served two terms representing the 10th District in Michigan’s Thumb region but did not seek reelection in 2020 — citing a desire to focus on his family and expressing frustration with his time in Washington.