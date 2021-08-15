Malaysian leader set to resign after plea for support fails

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin appears set to resign this week after failing to cobble up majority support. A Cabinet minister says Muhyiddin is expected to submit his resignation to the king on Monday. The minister said Sunday that Muhyiddin will likely make the case that his alliance still has the biggest bloc of support, despite losing the majority. The move comes after Muhyiddin acknowledged Friday that he lost majority support. He has sought opposition backing to prevent his government from collapsing. But the opposition has rejected his offer and demanded he quit. Over a dozen lawmakers from his ruling alliance recently pulled their support for the government, which has a razor-thin majority.