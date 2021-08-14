UK gunman had gun, license returned to him last month

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into why a 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England was given back his confiscated gun and gun license. Police have said Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people, including a 3-year-old girl, before taking his own life in Plymouth. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said late Friday it would investigate the Devon and Cornwall police department’s decision-making in relation to Davison’s possession of a shotgun and the license. The watchdog office said police took away the gun and the certificate in December 2020 following an allegation of assault three months earlier. They were returned to Davison last month.