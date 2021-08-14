Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have seized a province just south of Afghanistan’s capital and launched a multi-pronged assault on a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords. A lawmaker from Logar says the Taliban control the entire province, including its capital, and reached a district some 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul. The Taliban have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops. That has raised fears of a full militant takeover or another civil war.