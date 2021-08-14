Millions stolen from health fund spent at adult website

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former accounts manager for a nonprofit affiliated with the University of South Florida’s medical school has pleaded guilty to embezzling almost $13 million. Ralph Puglisi spent most of the stolen funds at an adult website with some of it coming back to him. He is facing up to 20 years in prison under the deal, which was recently filed in Tampa’s federal court. Puglisi had worked for the University Medical Service Association. Puglisi spent almost $12 million at an adult website that allows users to subscribe to channels belonging to specific women. Puglisi subscribed to a channel belonging to his stepson’s fiancee and they split almost $750,000 in profits, with Puglisi taking 60%.