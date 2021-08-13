US warns 9/11 anniversary could inspire extremist attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest terrorism alert bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security warns that the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire violent attacks by extremists. A National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued Friday does not cite any specific threats. But the bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. is in a “heightened threat environment.” The bulletin is an extension of a similar one issued in May that expired on the day the new one was issued. DHS says domestic extremists remain a priority for U.S. law enforcement and will for at least the remainder of the year.