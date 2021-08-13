Taliban take over radio station after capturing Afghan city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized a radio station in Kandahar and took to the airwaves Saturday after capturing much of southern Afghanistan. The rapid offensive has raised fears of a full takeover of the country less than three weeks before the U.S. is set to withdraw its last troops. The Taliban have captured much of Afghanistan in recent weeks, leaving the Western-backed government in control of a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as the capital, Kabul, and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The Taliban renamed the Kandahar station the Voice of Sharia, or Islamic law. They operated a similar station out of Kandahar when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001.