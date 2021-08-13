Officials meet as fuel shortage, power cuts paralyze Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Severe fuel shortages and wide power cuts around Lebanon have paralyzed the tiny country, with some businesses temporarily closing down. Top security officials held a meeting on Friday to discuss how to act amid nationwide protests. Lebanon has for decades suffered electricity cuts, partly because of widespread corruption and mismanagement. The Mediterranean nation of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees is near bankruptcy. The situation deteriorated dramatically this week after the central bank decided to end subsidies for fuel products. The decision will likely lead to a hike in prices of almost all commodities in Lebanon.