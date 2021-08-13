Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Temperatures are expected to soar to triple digits again in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as a heat wave bakes the Pacific Northwest. Forecasters say hot weather and wildfire smoke will pose a problem through the weekend. An air quality alert has been issued through Saturday night for much of northwestern Washington because of smoke drifting in from blazes in the eastern part of the state and British Columbia. Temperatures reached 103 degrees Thursday in Portland, while Bellingham, Washington, hit an all-time record high of 100 degrees and Seattle was the 90s. An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the usually temperate Northwest through Saturday.