New Oregon law suspends graduation testing requirement

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A new Oregon law that suspends a requirement for a basic-skills test in math, reading and writing to graduate high school is being praised by advocates as a way to rethink education standards and sharply criticized by others as a misguided effort that will hurt children’s learning in the long run. Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 744 last month without much attention. The measure temporarily eliminates essential-skills testing through next school year. That requirement had been put on a hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregon Department of Education has said the new law will allow the state to develop more equitable graduation requirements.