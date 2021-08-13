Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California

LAME DEER, Mont. (AP) — Wildfires in Montana and California are threatening rural towns and ranchland while the West sees a continuing bout of dangerously hot, dry weather. In Montana, firefighters are scrambling to save hundreds of homes near the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. The Richard Spring Fire there has prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people and is also threatening grasslands that are crucial for cattle ranchers. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded. Fire officials say Northern California will see dangerous fire weather Friday, including a chance of lightning storms.