Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say search crews have recovered 10 more bodies overnight, raising the death toll from floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country to 27. The floods battered Black Sea coastal provinces on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Hundreds of people were rescued by helicopters. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday rescuers recovered 10 more bodies in worst-hit Kastamonu. A woman was reported missing in Bartin province and there were reports that two children and their grandparents were missing in the town of Bozkurt, where one building collapsed and a second was severely damaged.