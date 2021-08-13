Chelsea Clinton plans full year of ‘She Persisted’ books

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton has a full schedule of books coming in 2022. The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing her popular “She Persisted” children’s series with “She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference.” Chelsea Clinton will write the book, which honors Jane Goodall and Greta Thunberg, among others. Alexandra Boiger will provide illustrations. Philomel Books announced Friday that “She Persisted in Science” comes out March 1. Clinton and Boiger also will collaborate on 10 new “She Persisted” chapter books, including works on Coretta Scott King and Maya Lin.