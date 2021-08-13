Census data sets up redistricting fight over growing suburbs

The once-a-decade battle over redistricting is set to be a showdown over the suburbs. New Census Bureau data released Thursday shows rapid growth around some of the nation’s largest cities and shrinking populations in many rural counties. Some of the biggest gains came in states where Republicans will control redistricting but in cities where Democrats have been faring well in recent elections. The new data will serve as the building block for redistricting that must be done in most states before the 2022 elections. The way the districts are drawn could help determine control of the U.S. House, where Republicans need to gain just five seats to win control of the chamber.