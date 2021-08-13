Boeing astronaut capsule grounded for months by valve issue

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s astronaut capsule is grounded for months and possibly even until next year because of a vexing valve problem. Boeing and NASA officials said Friday that the Starliner capsule will be removed from the top of its rocket and returned to its Florida hangar for more extensive repairs. The Starliner was poised to blast off on a repeat test flight to the International Space Station last week when the trouble was discovered. Boeing’s John Vollmer says moisture in the air somehow infiltrated 13 valves in the capsule’s propulsion system. That prevented them from opening as required before launch. A 2019 test flight, also without a crew, was marred by software issues.