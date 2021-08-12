Paroled Samsung heir apologies for causing public concern

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president. His release makes Lee just the latest in a long line of South Korean corporate bosses receiving lenient punishment for corruption and financial crimes. Outside the prison, hundreds of demonstrators simultaneously shouted slogans denouncing or welcoming his release. Business leaders and key members of South Korea’s current government had endorsed Lee’s early release as beneficial to Samsung and the nation’s economy.