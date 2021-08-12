Mississippi county’s first Black supervisor dies at 90

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The first Black person to have been elected to Oktibbeha County’s governing board has died. George Curry Jr. was 90. Curry served on the county Board of Supervisors in east-central Mississippi for 28 years, starting in the late 1970s. The Commercial Dispatch reports throughout his seven terms, Curry focused on ensure the county’s Black citizens were receiving equal treatment. His granddaughter told the newspaper that the community asked him to run for the board seat even though he had no political experience. She says people believed he would be influential and could help get their voices heard. District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer says the people were right.