Global shares mixed as caution sets in on coronavirus worry

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly mixed as caution set in among investors after banks and industrial companies helped lift stocks mostly higher on Wall Street. Shares are mixed in early trading in Europe, while benchmarks slipped in Japan, China and South Korea while inching up in Australia. Worries remain in Asia about the regulatory crackdown in China, as coronavirus cases rise in the region, threatening to slow economic growth. Tokyo and other regions of Japan are reaching record highs in reported COVID-19 cases. Vaccination rollouts have been slow in some parts of Asia, and worries are growing about the new coronavirus variants.