Spain recalls Nicaragua ambassador after ‘interference’ jibe

8:11 am

MADRID (AP) — Spain recalls its ambassador to Nicaragua, María del Mar Fernández-Palacio, following remarks made Tuesday by the Nicaraguan foreign ministry accusing Spain of interfering in the country’s internal affairs. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares made the decision after a statement Daniel Ortega’s government sent to the Spanish on Tuesday accusing them of meddling in Nicaraguan politics, historic crimes and failing to allow the right to autonomy for independence movements.

Associated Press

