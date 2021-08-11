Skip to Content

Senate panel interviews former US attorney in Trump probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have met privately with a former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who resigned in January as then-President Donald Trump pressured officials to overturn his election defeat. The interview Wednesday is part of a larger probe by House and Senate Democrats into Trump’s actions after the November election. The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who resigned after a recording of a call between Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state became public. Trump criticized Pak in the call and said he hadn’t done enough to overturn the election.

