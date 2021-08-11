Senate OKs Dems’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate. The chamber’s party-line approval of the budget resolution advances President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities. And it happened just hours after senators handed him a triumph on a companion $1 trillion infrastructure package. The budget’s passage was crucial for a president and party set on training the government’s fiscal might at assisting families, creating jobs and fighting climate change. That’s because the fiscal blueprint will protect a subsequent bill this fall actually enacting Democrats’ policies from GOP Senate filibusters that would kill it.