Helicopter with tourists crashes in east Russia; 8 missing

MOSCOW (AP) — A helicopter carrying tourists has crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east, leaving up to eight people missing. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry quoted the regional administration as saying workers in the Kronotsky nature reserve, where the helicopter went down, were searching the waters of Kuril Lake for survivors. The ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter when it plunged into the lake and eight people survived, according to the state RIA-Novosti news agency. The Interfax news agency, however, said the helicopter was carrying three crew members and 14 tourists and nine survived.