Germany: British worker detained for alleged Russian spying

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as Davis S. Prosecutors say he is suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service since at least November. In a statement issued Wednesday, prosecutors said the suspect worked at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work in exchange for an unknown amount of cash.