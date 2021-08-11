DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction ‘his way’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor told a judge that a Las Vegas homeowner accused of shooting three tenants after an argument over unpaid rent said he didn’t want to go through an eviction and wanted to handle things “his way.” The judge on Wednesday heard that another renter was in the house but wasn’t injured during the shooting Tuesday that left two women dead and a man badly wounded. The 78-year-old landlord was arrested and remains jailed without bail pending another court hearing Monday. The prosecutor said the witness who was in the small home provided graphic details of the shooting and said he saw the defendant smiling afterward.