California man charged with spear-gun killing of children

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a California surfing school owner has been charged with killing his two young children with a spear gun in Mexico because he thought they would become monsters. The U.S. attorney’s office says Matthew Coleman of Santa Barbara was charged Wednesday with the foreign murder of U.S. nationals. Prosecutors say Coleman drove his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Rosarito, Mexico, over the weekend and killed them on Monday. He was detained at a San Diego border checkpoint on the way back. An FBI affidavit says Coleman confessed to killing his children because he believed they had “serpent DNA.”