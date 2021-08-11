Sweeping conquests test US hopes of more moderate Taliban

Sweeping Taliban conquests in Afghanistan are challenging the Biden administration’s hopes that a desire for international legitimacy will moderate the Taliban’s worst behavior. Taliban commanders have been speeding up their battlefield advances ahead of the U.S. military’s withdrawal, seizing three more provincial capitals by Wednesday. U.S. Afghanistan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad plans to meet with Taliban officials this week to warn they face pariah status if they seize power by force. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has mocked that approach. Some analysts and former diplomats say while the new Taliban do show interest in international legitimacy, they’ve shown no sign of changing their behavior.