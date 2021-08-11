$20K or more to expand your family? How to pay for adoption

The cost to adopt a child can range from $20,000 to $45,000, according to the Child Welfare Information Gateway. Each year, millions of families navigate the expense and a process that can be overwhelming for prospective adoptive parents who aren’t familiar with the steps or fees involved. One strategy for assessing and managing the costs of adoption can begin by aligning the various expenses with multiple financial resources, from fundraising and grants to home equity lines of credit and personal loans. Having a clear plan, even before applying for adoption, can ease the uncertainty during a process that can take multiple years.