Wisconsin to set fall wolf limit after runaway spring hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Wisconsin are set to consider adopting a 130-animal limit for this fall’s wolf hunt. The Department of Natural Resources’ vote Wednesday in Milwaukee figures to be contentious after conservationists complained hunters killed far too many wolves during a rushed spring season in February. The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January, triggering a Wisconsin law that requires the DNR to hold a hunt between November and February. The DNR was planning to hold a season in November but a hunter’s rights group won a court order forcing the department to hold a season in February.