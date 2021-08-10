Unpaid doctors strike in Nigeria amid new COVID-19 surge

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Resident doctors in Nigeria have gone on strike for the fourth time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, saying some haven’t been paid in months. The work stoppage is already causing staffing shortages at government-run hospitals and coronavirus treatment centers. Some patients are being turned away while others already admitted are being left in beds without being diagnosed or receiving treatment. The strike by doctors comes amid a large monthly increase in confirmed cases in a wave driven by the delta variant first detected in Nigeria early last month. The strike is the fourth work stoppage by medical residents since the pandemic began, the longest of which lasted 10 days.