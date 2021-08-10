SoftBank profit declines following Sprint perk a year ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank’s fiscal first quarter earnings dropped 39% because of the absence of the cash benefit from the merger of Sprint, which boosted its profits a year ago. Tokyo-based SoftBank Group is reporting a 761.5 billion yen, or $6.9 billion, profit for April-June. Quarterly sales rose nearly 16% to about $13 billion. SoftBank had posted for the fiscal year that ended in March the biggest annual net profit for any company in Japanese history. But analysts say the value of SoftBank’s holdings has been declining. Its investment portfolio includes office-space sharing WeWork, Yahoo! Japan and Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce company.