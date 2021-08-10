Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says a man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire. During a bond hearing Tuesday, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet disclosed about the weekend traffic stop in which Officer Ella French was killed and another officer was critically injured. A judge ordered 21-year-old Monty Morgan held without bond on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder. Police stopped the SUV Morgan was in because of expired plates.