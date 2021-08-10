Police respond to ’emergency’ at Tennessee high school

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Police have responded to a high school in East Tennessee for what school officials called an “emergency situation.” WVLT in Knoxville is reporting that multiple ambulances responded and that several patients were taken to hospitals. Video from media reports showed a large police presence Tuesday morning at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, about 80 miles east of Knoxville in Hawkins County. Hawkins County Schools said on its website that Volunteer High students were evacuated on school buses to a National Guard Armory to be picked up by their parents. A temporary lockdown has been lifted on other schools in the area. The sheriff’s office plans a news conference.