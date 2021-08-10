Missouri man gets 15-year term for trying to drown infant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to drown his infant daughter in a pond. Jonathan Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood police station in December 2018 and reported that he had drowned his 6-month-old daughter in a nearby pond. Police rushed to the pond and rescued the child. According to court documents, Zicarelli told officers he tried to kill his daughter to make things easier for his wife. Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson pleaded guilty last month to violating Zicarelli’s civil rights. Hallgrimson was accused of punching Zicarelli after helping to rescue the baby.