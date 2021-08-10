Merkel, state governors meet to decide on pandemic rules

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors are set to meet to decide on how to handle measures against the coronavirus pandemic amid a discussion about whether people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 should have greater freedoms than those who aren’t vaccinated. While Germany has relatively low numbers of virus cases compared with other European countries, cases are rising again and authorities fear that especially young people who are not vaccinated yet may contract and spread the virus in the coming weeks and months. On Monday, the country’s disease control agency registered 2,480 new cases, about 700 more than a week ago. Some 45.6 million people or almost 55 % of the population are fully vaccinated.