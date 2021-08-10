‘It’s not about me.’ Cuomo says resignation is best for NY

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to defend himself from what he said were “unfair” and “untruthful” sexual harassment allegations, even as he announced he would resign from office. But the 63-year-old Democrat said he realized he would lose his fight to remain in power and would step aside out of his love for the state and its people. Cuomo made the resignation announcement Tuesday in a speech to the public. He said “wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing. And I cannot be the cause of that.”