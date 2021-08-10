Canadian faces spy ruling as Huawei decision looms

BEIJING (AP) — A former Canadian diplomat who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges. Michael Spavor and another Canadian were detained in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after the executive’s 2018 arrest in connection with possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran. A court rejected the appeal of a third Canadian whose prison term in a drug case was abruptly increased to death following the executive’s arrest.