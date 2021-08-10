California man held in death of his 2 children in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California surfing school owner has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death his two young children in Mexico.

Authorities say Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara was detained by U.S. agents at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego after the bodies of his 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old boy were discovered Monday in Mexico's Baja California.

Mexican authorities say they had been stabbed numerous times and a bloody wooden stake was found nearby. Authorities say Coleman and his children had checked into a Rosarito hotel over the weekend, and his wife had reported them missing.