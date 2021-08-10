Asian stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data offering a glimpse at how the world’s largest economy is recovering. Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney were up, while Seoul and Hong Kong declined. Analysts are expecting the latest U.S. headline inflation rate, due Wednesday, to grow at a slower pace of 5.3% in July from a year earlier. This is slightly lower than June’s 5.4%. Air travel fares and used cars were driving past increases, but investors will be looking at food and housing prices in the new data. They are also looking at the spread of the coronavirus and the impact on restrictions to curb transmission of the virus.