Global shares mixed as virus fears temper market optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as optimism about a gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is tempered by worries over the variants spreading rapidly in some nations. Shares are higher in Germany, but lower in Britain and little changed in France in early trading. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and China finished higher, while the Kospi in South Korea slipped. Investment sentiment was buoyed by recent announcements from companies in Asia that their earnings were holding up relatively well, but investors remain concerned about rising coronavirus infections and possible lockdowns or other measures that will curb economic activity.