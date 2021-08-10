Arrest made in crash that killed Utah bride in wedding dress

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police have arrested a driver who they say caused a vehicle crash last weekend that killed a newlywed bride who was still in her purple wedding dress. KSL-TV reports Angelica Jimenez Dhondup was on her way to a party Saturday when a pickup truck crashed into the car that a cousin was driving. The Utah Department of Public Safety identified the pickup driver as Manaure Gonzalez-Rea and says he was accused of automobile homicide and driving under the influence. He is jailed and it was not clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.