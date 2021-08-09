US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday the unidentified person died last month in Georgia. It was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water. None of the cases from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota or Texas traveled internationally, puzzling experts. The CDC said two died. Federal health officials have sent an alert about the latest case to doctors. Experts say the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly.