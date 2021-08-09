Suit: Brown failed to protect women from sexual misconduct

A federal class action lawsuit alleges Brown University systematically failed to protect women from rape and other sexual misconduct. The suit alleges the Ivy League school in Rhode Island actively prevented the reporting of incidents of sexual violence. It said the failures perpetuated a culture of silence on campus. Kim Evans is one of the lawyers representing the women. She says the allegations are troubling given they come years after the #MeToo movement sparked a global reckoning on sexual misconduct. Cass Cliatt, a university spokesperson, says Brown has taken a “strategic and sustained approach” to confronting sexual misconduct on campus.