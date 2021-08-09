Rwandan, Mozambican forces retake port from insurgents

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A joint force of Mozambican and Rwandan troops has regained control of a strategic port from Islamic extremists who held the town in northern Mozambique for a year, the countries’ defense ministries have announced. The retaking of Mocimboa da Praia is a notable success for the 1,000-strong Rwandan force that deployed to Mozambique last month. Rwanda’s troops have rapidly helped Mozambique’s armed forces achieve victories against the insurgents, who have created a humanitarian emergency in northern Cabo Delgado province and surrounding areas. In addition to the Rwandans, a regional force from the Southern African Development Community officially starts operations on Monday.