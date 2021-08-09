Prosecutors offer plea deal to Cowboys for Trump founder

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have offered a confidential plea agreement to Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin that might resolve misdemeanor criminal charges against him linked to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. The proposed pleading for the county commissioner from New Mexico was discussed Monday at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington. Griffin still denies federal charges that he knowingly entered barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds with the intent of disrupting government as Congress considered Electoral College results. Griffin reached an outside terrace of the Capitol without entering the building and used a bullhorn to try to lead a tumultuous crowd in prayer.