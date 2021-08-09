Olympic gold medalist Chopra returns to India as superstar

NEW DELHI (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been given a rousing welcome as he arrived home in India after winning the men’s javelin event in Tokyo and securing the country’s first-ever athletics gold. In a cricket-mad country, Chopra’s Olympic win was seen as a triumph for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, catapulting the 23-year-old to stardom. Hundreds of people gathered at New Delhi’s airport to greet him. They chanted “Long live mother India” as he was given a flower garland. Chopra, the son of a farmer, won the javelin title with a personal-best throw of 87.58 meters. His gold was India’s seventh medal in Tokyo, its best-ever Olympic showing.