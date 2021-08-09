Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A family has sued over the death of a Navy veteran after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis. The federal lawsuit names the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers. The lawsuit filed by Angelo Quinto’s mother and younger sister seeks unspecified monetary damages and alleges Antioch Police officers used excessive force when restraining him. An email from The Associated Press seeking comment from city officials was not immediately answered Monday.