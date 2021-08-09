Global stocks mixed as governments tighten virus curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mixed after U.S. hiring improved and China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Investors have been encouraged by higher U.S. corporate profits and the global increase in coronavirus vaccinations. But the delta variant’s spread has prompted some governments to reimpose controls on business and travel. On Friday, Wall Street rose to a new record after the U.S. government reported unexpectedly strong July hiring.