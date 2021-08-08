Sheriff: Caretaker charged with murder in NC woman’s death

NEWLAND, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina sheriff says a caretaker for a woman who was found dead last week in her home — buried in concrete in the basement — has been arrested and charged with murder. Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye announced on Sunday that Elizabeth Carserino of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was in the county jail on bond. She was taken into custody Saturday and faces other charges. Carserino was wanted in the death of 70-year-old Lynn Gay Keene of Linville Falls. Keene had last been in contact with her family in mid-June. Carserino’s first court appearance could be Monday.